The Gallic village where taxes are out of the question Opinion

In January 2019, Dutch historian Rutger Bregman’s intervention at the World Economic Forum went viral when he explained the “confusing” experience of seeing 1,500 private jets land in Davos by people discussing justice, equality and transparency without anyone actually knowing important topic: “aggressive tax planning and the fact that the rich don’t pay their fair share”. Bregman felt “at a firefighters conference where nobody is allowed to talk about water”. For him, the answer to the question asked ten years earlier by the World Economic Forum about what needs to be done to prevent a social crisis was simply: “Taxes, taxes, taxes.”