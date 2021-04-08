Improvement reviews? Yes sure! | opinion

The government recently made public the extraordinary and temporary measures related to the education pandemic. As in the academic year 2019/2020, the socialist executive again banned the holding of exams in order to improve the internal grade of the secondary school subjects in that academic year.

Let’s be clear and direct: this limitation harms thousands of students who intend to take national exams to improve the final classification of subjects, with the aim of increasing the grade of secondary education and increasing the average of applications for higher education increase.

Parliament has shown through proposals from various parties, including one of the Social Democratic Youth, which will be debated this month, that it is on the side of the students to correct this injustice. The JSD invoice only answers this question: improvement reviews? Yes sure.

Students have already spoken out against this unfair decision, which does not take into account the hassle and extra work that thousands of students are suggesting to increase their internal ratings. The student struggle became visible through the launch of a public petition, joint positions of various student associations, and protests in the media calling for something so basic, essential, and fair: the opportunity to take an exam.

The government renewed this understanding without understanding the reasons that led to this decision. The conclusion is simple: the students want to make an effort, the government didn’t even bother to make an effort

After more than a year of dealing with the pandemic situation and learning from the previous school year’s experience in conducting national exams, the government has no justification for this situation to continue as a repetition of the injustice against all students who do wish to be punished to improve the internal grade of their subjects.

The government renewed this understanding without understanding the reasons that led to this decision, which seems to ignore these efforts and the additional desire of thousands of students to improve their performance in secondary education and, consequently, gain access to the courses with which they intend higher ratings in higher education. The conclusion is simple: the students want to make an effort, the government didn’t even bother to make an effort.

It is recalled that the National Commission on Access to Higher Education (CNAES) recommended on February 15th to open the possibility to take the exams used for the purpose of class advancement.

Based on the experiences of the previous school year and with the aim of reducing the risk of infection and not endangering public health, the government was obliged to better plan the logistical and organizational conditions under which thousands of students will take the nationals of the exams this atypical second academic year, rather than cleaning up the efforts of all students at a fundamental phase of their lives. Students invest in their education, work, try harder, but the government does not take these efforts into account.

The current school year is a disaster for students and teachers due to government inaction, and this decision to ban improvement exams is the icing on the cake. Computers to be made available to all students – “whatever happens” – was a promise from the Prime Minister that was left in the drawer. The school year, with the necessary adjustment between classroom and distance promised by the Minister of Education, ended with the confusion we all saw in January of this year at the time of our return to general detention. At the end of the school year, the government decides to punish students who, despite the difficult context of the past two years and an unpredictable government, want to fight for their grades and for their academic and personal futures. We still have time to correct this injustice.

The author writes according to the new orthographic convention