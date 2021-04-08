Covid-19: Portugal recorded no coronavirus deaths in private households in the past week

The country has not recorded any deaths caused by the Covid-19 in private households in the past week. For the first time since the pandemic began, Minister of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security Ana Mendes Godinho announced this Thursday.

“This is the first week since the pandemic began that we have no record of our weekly surveillance of household deaths,” the minister said on the sidelines of a visit to the Lusa Corn Proximidade Association, the isolated elderly supported in the center of Lisbon.

Ana Mendes Godinho said there have been no Covid-19-related deaths in homes across the country since March 29.

The minister noted that this “zero week” is essentially due to the preventive tests carried out by homeworkers, the ongoing vaccination process and the supervision of those who work in these rooms and carry out “all prevention measures”.

The minister also stressed that “18 outbreaks across the country in private households” are currently active. This is the lowest number since the end of March, when the monitoring system was put in place to allow the collection of this data.

“The aim is to continue this constant maintenance. In fact, as a precautionary measure, we will be running preventive tests on workers by the end of June, ”he concluded.