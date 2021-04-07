Ronaldo scores in Juventus’ triumph, but Inter also win | International football

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Juventus’ 2-1 win over Napoli this Wednesday in a championship match in which Inter defeated Sassuolo with the same result and added to the loose command that played 29 rounds of the Italian Football League.

Inter now has 71 points, 11 more than AC Milan, second at 60, while Juventus move up to third at 59 and dethrone Atalanta at 58, two more than Naples, fifth at 56.

In a game delayed on Matchday 3, Juventus were deadlier than their rivals, reaching the break at the top after Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in the team’s best phase, which lasted until the 20th minute.

After missing a “simple” header, Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 13th minute: Chiesa cheated two opponents on the right and went to the central area of ​​the area where the Portuguese escaped the center-back’s mark to shoot first.

Napoli became dominant in the second half, settling in opposing midfield and causing some problems for Buffon, but being very defensive and allowing multiple counter-attacks that threatened to condemn the game.

The ball reached Paulo Dybala (73 ‘), not in a counterattack, but in an organized attack, who shot quickly within the area and extended it to 2-0.

Mário Rui came into the game in the 76th minute but Genaro Gattuso’s side were not able to reduce themselves until the 1990s by converting the penalty from Insigne, which was not enough to save at least one point despite the game on the opposing side Area threatened.

After winning nine championships in a row, the “Vecchia Signora” has moved away from the top positions in a breathtaking championship this season and will still face challenges with its three strongest opponents, Inter, AC Milan and Atalanta.

In a belated round 28 challenge, Inter felt plenty of trouble against Sassuolo, with a personal and ambitious demeanor that was reflected in 67% possession on someone else’s field at halftime.

In 10 minutes, in a quick attack, the veteran Ashley Young crossed Lukaku to 1-0, which prevailed calmly.

A penalty pull of the t-shirt in the Inter area was ignored (and not sanctioned by the VAR) by the referee when Lukaku counterattacked Lukaku found Lautaro Martinez unmarked and ended the Argentine by shooting before the recovery of the defender and the goalkeeper “stuck” on the field.

The protests of Sassuolo, which was reduced in an arc of the young Ivorian Hamed Traore at 85 minutes, were useless.