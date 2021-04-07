Pandemic and Identity of Healthcare Professionals Opinion

The current pandemic has created an opportunity to reflect in good time on the need to reconfigure national health systems, which have been tested, reinvented and inevitably exposed the weaknesses and potential of each one. The situation in Portugal was parallel to that in other countries. The investments in human and material resources made in this sector went far beyond an economic strategy that only responded to the emergency on time. At the same time, the efforts aimed to strengthen the structure of the National Health Service, which will continue beyond this crisis.