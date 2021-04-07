Nuclear: Experts will decide by Friday which sanctions the US can lift and which clauses Iran must comply with Nuclear

Talks between Iran and the powers that be who signed the 2015 nuclear deal have been “constructive” and it has been agreed that working groups will be set up to discuss the sanctions to be lifted by the United States, which are on the sidelines for the time being. with the responsible persons of the European Union as mediator. The discussions took place in Vienna on Tuesday and will continue on Friday if at least one principle of agreement is expected.

“Constructive meeting of the Joint Commission. There is a consensus and ambition for a joint diplomatic process with the two expert groups on the implementation of nuclear weapons and the lifting of sanctions, ”wrote Enrique Mora, coordinator of the European Union delegation on Twitter.

These two groups have been tasked with seeing what sanctions the United States can lift and what commitments Iran must meet in its nuclear program.

“Here in Vienna I will intensify separate contacts with all relevant parties, including the United States,” added Mora.

– Enrique Mora (@enricandoora_) April 6, 2021

Iran has also responded at the highest level. President Hassan Rouhani said the Vienna talks “open a new chapter in restoring the 2015 nuclear deal”: “If the United States shows that all we ask for is honest and sincere, I think we are We can negotiate in an agreement with all contracting parties for a short period of time, ”said Rouhani.

The meeting on Tuesday in the Austrian capital, where the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is located, was attended by Iran, Germany, China, France, the United Kingdom and Russia. The new US Special Representative for Iran, Rob Malley, traveled to Vienna but is not directly present in the talks but is available for suggestions from European delegations.

“It’s a welcome move, it’s a constructive move, it’s a potentially useful step,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington, admitting that direct talks between the United States and the United States will be difficult To guide Iran. “We hope that Special Envoy Malloy will stay in Vienna at least most of the week, and I think he has no return ticket planned,” added Price, reiterating that the United States is prepared to return to the north with the agreement taking step by step.

“What is out of the question is the maximalist demands that the United States do everything first, and then Iran take action. I don’t think anyone will get the impression that this is a workable proposal, ”said the American diplomatic spokesman.

President Joe Biden has already publicly expressed his willingness to revert to Barack Obama’s 2015 deal, but argues that negotiations on Washington’s eventual lifting of sanctions should not be limited to the nuclear deal, but also to issues such as people Right. Terrorism, including support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

On the Iranian side, the talks were also viewed as “constructive”, as the chief negotiator Abbas Araqchi used in statements to Iranian state television. Tehran intends to lift the sanctions resulting from the United States’ withdrawal of the agreement in 2018 at the initiative of then-President Donald Trump, both in practice and on paper, in order to allow Iran to sell oil in international markets can resume US sanctions without fear.

Tehran has already announced that it will stop production of 20% enriched uranium pending the lifting of “all sanctions” in the United States. Iran started producing uranium (20%) last January, in breach of the 2015 agreement that stipulates a maximum purity of up to 3.67%.

China also supports the immediate lifting of the sanctions. Wang Qun, the Chinese representative at the Vienna Talks, reiterated Beijing’s position against what it classifies as “illegal sanctions” against Iran and advocated the United States’ policy of “long-arm justice” against other companies and individuals, including China should give up immediately.

“China will continue to steadfastly protect the comprehensive deal and hopes that the various parties will be able to step up their urgency and seize every opportunity to get the deal back on track through fair and sensible discussions,” added Wang.