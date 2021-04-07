New study links covid-19 with later psychological and neurological diseases coronavirus
One in three people who recovered from Covid-19 were diagnosed with a neurological condition or mental disorder in the six months following SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection in the United States. Anxiety and mood disorders are the most common diagnoses. The results of this research were published this Tuesday in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry. The team involved says it is the “largest study” of its kind to date.