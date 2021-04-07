Name of Suzana Garcia from PSD management for Amadora | approved local authorities

The PSD’s national political commission has already approved the candidacy of lawyer and former television commentator Suzana Garcia to Amadora city council in a session that is still ongoing in Oeiras. The decision was due to be announced this Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at a press conference at which José Silvano, PSD General Secretary, will introduce new candidates (only 70 left for the Social Democrats to complete the process on the continent since then Madeira and the regional structures of the Azores have autonomy.

The name Suzana Garcia, proposed by local structures, was approved by extended senior management in a meeting that began Tuesday evening and ended this morning, Socialist sources told Lusa. In the case of Oeiras, the Council and Lisbon District have already approved support for the independent movement led by Isaltino Morais, but the decision has not yet been ratified by the Political Commission.

PSD candidate for Amadora, Suzana Garcia, is an attorney and spoke out on TVI, where she voiced controversial positions such as support for chemical castration for repeat pedophiles, which was defended in Portugal by the Chega party.

The current mayor of Oeiras, Isaltino Morais, was a PSD activist until 2005. That year he stepped forward because the party – led by Marques Mendes at the time – did not support his re-election to the Câmara de Oeiras because it was accused of liability for corruption cases. Tax fraud, money laundering and abuse of power.

The mayor was sentenced to two years in prison for tax fraud and money laundering and served about one year in prison and the remainder of the suspended sentence between 2013 and 2014.

In recent months, when asked about the possibility that the PSD could support Isaltino Morais, party president Rui Rio devalued the question of criminal records, as the mayor had already served his sentence. “In Portugal, in my opinion, there is no life sentence, he has been convicted, he has served his sentence, he has left, he has the right to life,” he said in an interview with RTP last July.

Isaltino Morais, in statements to the PUBLIC in February, denied the possibility of running for the PSD, claiming that if he votes again he will be for the non-partisan movement for which he was elected. “I have to say that I have received a lot of messages, a lot of phone calls and a lot of letters in order not to run for a party, and I understand that it would make sense to be a candidate for my movement because my candidacy is transversal, that is, it goes from left to right. I really know that there are people from the bloc to the CDS who voted for my candidacy in the communities, ”he explained.

“It would be reductive if my candidacy were for a party. It is a second term and for me it is like being independent, ”added the mayor of Oeiras, without wishing to announce his candidacy in advance, because the election campaign would start on the day he did so.