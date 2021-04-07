Mexico: Bus collision kills 16 miners. There are 14 injured | Accidents

16 people died and 14 were injured this Tuesday in northern Mexico when two buses collided with miners in the border state of Sonora.

The buses were transporting employees from the Noche Buena mine when they met head-on at night.

The smallest of the vehicles appeared to be an adapted van and suffered the worst damage. All of the victims were Mexican nationals, and all but three were men.

Noche Buena is an open pit gold mine some distance from the town of Caborca ​​in Sonora. Anglo-Mexican company Fresnillo, which employed workers, has been operating the mine since 2012.