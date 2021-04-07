Is collaborative cooking a phenomenon that persists in the post-pandemic? | gastronomy

Will the collaborative kitchen survive after the pandemic or is it a phenomenon limited to the industry’s current crisis scenario? The theme serves as the motto for the second edition of the Pensar Cozinha Forum, which will take place at the same time as the chef’s “Chef of the Year” competition on April 15 at the FIL in Lisbon. It will be broadcast live on the competition website and on the social networks of Edições do Gosto, the organizing unit.

The conference, they say to Fugas, intends “to measure the pulse in a sector so relevant to the economy and to find out which paths can be maintained in the post-pandemic”. At a time when the catering sector is experiencing “the greatest adversity that can be remembered”, there have been many examples of collaboration between different professionals and gastronomic projects coming together “to face the challenges and find ways of doing things develop, overcome yourself and survive ”.

“In such a difficult time to restore our country, the sector remains united. And that was the motto of this year’s theme: collaborative cuisine, ”said Paulo Amado from Edições do Gosto in a statement. “It is more important than ever to promote professional, social and digital collaboration.” These are precisely the three axes that will guide the discussions on the 15th in an exchange of projects, solutions and synergies that have arisen in the national gastronomy sector over the last year.

Opening of the discussion, two debates in the field of professional cooperation. First with João Ribeiro from ICEL (cutlery and kitchen accessories company), Pedro Monteiro from the Musa brewery and Rita Santos from Comida Independente, who, among other things, will bring the creation of a market for producers to the table in Largo de São Paulo (at 10.15 a.m. ).

Then, at 11:20 a.m., join Miyuki Kano, who was creating Miyuki’s brioche in his eat-in kitchen in the midst of a pandemic and out of work, and Pigmeu chef Miguel Peres turned into Reco Reco, a sandwich that is ready for home delivery , while in custody (the restaurant terrace is now offering “a remix of some of the Pygmy classics and the Reco Reco letter” reported on social media).

During the pandemic, Miguel Peres also created a series of events where he would invite another chef every week, always on Thursdays, to create a menu and open a grocery store to sell products while helping producers and other professionals.

At 12:05 p.m., the first conversation about digital collaboration will take place with João d’Eça Lima from Restaurant Xisto and Vanessa Germano from Estrella Damm. At 2:15 p.m., the second debate on this topic will bring together cook Marlene Vieira and Nuno Faria from Grupo 100 Maneiras. The themes include examples of menus specifically designed for the take away and home delivery solution, namely Cocktails, “a trend that started in 2020”.

In the afternoon, Nuno Mendes Duarte from Oficina de Psicologia (3 p.m.) and Filipa Herédia from Makro Portugal and Rui Silvestre, Chef of the Vistas restaurant, will discuss some of the social cooperation initiatives developed over the past year, including the Food for Health project, which is aimed at Support for hospitals and people in need was launched, and the Nós as Mulheres project by Edições do Gosto, “a program to support the wellbeing of professionals in the hotel and restaurant sector”.

During the day there are also gastronomic moments with assemblies of dishes by André Lança Cordeiro (Essential Restaurant), Filipa Ramalho (Páteo Real) and Tânia Durão (Restaurant Atrevo). At 5:00 p.m., the 2020 Chef’s Awards will be presented.