In Póvoa de Varzim, the guardianship gathered with fishermen complaining about “excessive oversight” of the fishery

Responsible for the associations of the fishing sector this Wednesday is the meeting with the guardianship in Póvoa de Varzim, where for more than three hours protests with more than fifty fishermen complaining about “excessive supervision”.

Protesting fishermen work in the northern coastal strip from Viana do Castelo to Figueira da Foz.

The concentration in the fishing port of Póvoa de Varzim in the district of Porto has been going on since 9.00 a.m., and at 12.30 p.m. the heads of the branch organizations met with the Secretary of State for Fisheries. Teresa Coelho.

The meeting will take place in Apropesca – the artisanal fishery producers’ organization.

In statements to the Lusa Agency, Carlos Cruz, president of this artisanal fishery producers’ organization based in Póvoa de Varzim, Porto district, said on Tuesday that the authorities had frequently asked ships from the northern region over the past month to monitor working conditions to an extent that who caused resentment.

“There was an excessive oversight in situations that we were no longer used to. In the same week there are two or three ships inspected to inspect the documents and check schedules, crew and material, which disrupts the activity, ”explained the director.

Carlos Cruz recalled that many of the situations that are the subject of inspections are still being negotiated by the associations in the sector with the Directorate-General for Maritime Resources and that shipowners are currently fined for “government loopholes”.

“We cannot go on like this and that is why we decided to stop at midnight on Wednesday and gather at the fishing port of Póvoa de Varzim at 9:00 to show our disapproval,” he added.

The guide pointed out that the stop would include more than a hundred boats and around 1,500 fishermen from Viana do Castelo to Figueira da Foz.

In addition to Apropesca, the Association of Northern Fisheries Shipowners, Cooperativa Viana Pesca, the Association for the Safety of Men of the Sea and unions representing the sector will also take part in the protest.