Fourth on TV: Gupta on healthy travel, Koreeda’s “The Truth” and lots of music on TV

MOVIE THEATER

The suicide shop (V. orig.)

In the studios at 10 a.m.

Director Patrice Leconte makes his animation debut with this adaptation of the novel of the same name by Jean Teulé, in which a family lives in a melancholy city and sells material for peaceful ways to end their own lives … Until everything changes with the birth of a child , which is the embodiment of the joy of life.

The truth

TVCine Emotion, 12:30 p.m.

A celebrated and self-centered actress publishes a memoir to end her career and her daughter returns to Paris to be at the start – a reunion that won’t be easy. The Truth is a family drama by Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda starring Catherine Deneuve, Julia Binoche, Ethan Hawke, Ludivine Sagnier, Clémentine Grenier, Alain Libolt, Manon Clavel, Christian Crahay and Roger Van Hool.

Coco Avant Chanel

AMC, 14h47

Audrey Tautou is Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, a young woman with a unique background marked by hardship and poverty. As a haute couture stylist and creator of the concept of modern women, she becomes an icon of success. Directed by Anne Fontaine, based on the biography of Edmonde Charles-Roux, the film was supported by Karl Lagerfeld, who gave access to the archives and collections of the house.

Moneyball – risk game

Cinemundo, 10 p.m.

Baseball coach Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) faces a critical situation: The Oakland Athletics are losing the best players to the big clubs. With the help of the economist Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), he decides to put together a theoretically perfect team of underrated players on the basis of theories and statistics. And the team is showing exceptional results. Directed by Bennett Miller and nominated for six Academy Awards, the film is based on Bene’s biography.

DOCUMENTARY

Live more and better

Odyssey, 11:31 p.m.

Debut. World Health Day is marked by a world tour “in search of the secrets to a longer, healthier and happier life”, which is hitchhiked by Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon who is also a journalist and medical correspondent for CNN. The documentary series begins in India and goes to Italy, Turkey, Japan, Bolivia and Norway. In six one-hour episodes, Gupta examines old therapies, observes the impact of lifestyle on health, and meets with policy makers in the region. To accompany on Wednesdays until May 12th.

This is a Heist: The World’s Greatest Art Theft

Netflix, streaming

Boston, March 1990. In the morning, two men dressed as police officers enter the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and steal much of its contents, totaling $ 500 million. This documentary series by brothers Colin and Nick Barnacle examines this unsolved crime.

SERIES

Criminal intuition

AXN, 10:50 p.m.

The premiere of the Austrian crime series revolved around Angelika Schnell (Ursula Strauss), the extremely intuitive and somewhat disturbed, but brilliant chief inspector of the Vienna murder department.

SPORTS

Soccer: Champions League

TVI, 8 p.m.

Direct. Porto travel to Seville to face Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The game will be played in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, which will serve as the home for the “dragons”. The Portuguese club, led by Sérgio Conceição, arrive here after eliminating Juventus. the English team after removing Atletico Madrid. The second leg is scheduled for April 13, also in the Spanish city.

SONG

Selma Uamusse lives in the Theatro Circo

RTP1, 23h29

He made choirs in Wraygunn, gave Soul Divers a voice, sang Nina Simone, invested in acting and made himself noticeable in his own name in 2018 with his debut album Mati, which was prepared between soul, jazz, gospel and his music, homeland Mozambique ( for which he organized a solidarity concert for the victims of cyclone Idai two years ago, during which more than 40 artists were mobilized). Selma Uamusse’s second album, Liwoningo, should be released in 2020 and performed live at Theatro Circo (Braga) on November 7th. This is today’s concert broadcast.

In the air

RTP2, 11:46 p.m.

Season three premiere. André Henriques, known for both his band Linda Martini and the songs he has written for others, went solo with the album Cajarana last year. It is he who honors the inauguration of this new wave of new Portuguese music No Ar. Recorded in Porto and stamped by Antena 3, a total of 15 artists are expected on Wednesday evening.