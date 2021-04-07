Former mayor of Vidigueira charged with embezzlement and forgery of documents Vidigueira

Manuel Luís Narra, former president of the Vidigueira Chamber elected to the CDU list, has been accused of “as a material author in the practice of a crime of embezzlement, a crime of forging a document subject to coercion”. The decision was made by DIAP Regional de Évora after it was found that Manuel Narra asked the municipality between November 2013 and October 2017 to pay nearly 43,000 euros for trips that the former Autarka allegedly carried out in his own vehicle when he was on resorted to a municipal vehicle.