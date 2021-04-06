What impact did the “Troika” have on PSD and CDS? They paid a “price” but also made “mistakes” in political parties

Since Portugal was unable to finance the international markets, the then Prime Minister José Sócrates, who had resigned at the time, announced the application for foreign aid in a message to the country exactly ten years ago. It was the PSD / CDS government elected two months later that was responsible for implementing the Troika’s memorandum and taking unpopular action. Has this government left its mark on the center right to this day? Figures from this political area heard by the PUBLIC undoubtedly assume that the two parties paid “political costs” for it.