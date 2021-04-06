What austerity measures will the “Troika” still take a decade later? | crisis

On April 6, 2011, then Prime Minister José Sócrates spoke to the country to apply for foreign aid. The austerity measures have left their mark and brought a country’s accounts back into balance. But what austerity measures are left over from this international aid plan a decade later? In this P24 we heard the journalist Marta Moitinho Oliveira.

