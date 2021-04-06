University of Aveiro begins testing coronavirus in the academic community

The University of Aveiro (UA) will begin the first phase of testing for Covid-19 screening in the academic community this Tuesday the 6th, according to a source from the higher education institution.

In the first phase, “all members of the academic community who conduct on-site activities on campus (groups of academic buildings) are tested”. The tests will take place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the Artistides Hall Pavilion for employees of the Santiago Campus and the Crasto Campus and will take place at the same time in the Escola Superior Aveiro Norte (ESAN) and the Escola Superior de Tecnologia e Gestão de Águeda, for those who operate there.

“The tests are carried out gradually and in collaboration with the Institute of Biomedicine (ibimed) of the AU, and the tests are made available free of charge” with the regularity appropriate to the pandemic context, “explains a press release from the University of Aveiro.

The aim is to “prevent the risks associated with the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by making the AU screening tests for Covid-19 available to all members of their community”.

In March, “all Erasmus students arriving at the University of Aveiro at that time” have already been tested, “explains the same source.

“The tests will be extended to remaining members of the academic community in a second phase when the personal component resumes,” he concludes.