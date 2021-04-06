Timor-Leste flood death toll rises to 34 | Timor Leste

The death toll caused by the bad weather at the weekend in Timor-Leste has risen to 34 according to a preliminary estimate by the civil defense. Of these, 13 were registered in Dili, where 7,000 displaced persons were already living on Monday, and 12 in the Manatuto region. Several people are still reported missing.

In the case of Dili, Comoro was one of the hardest hit areas due to the significant rise in the river. In the rest of the country, in addition to the 12 killed in Manaturo, seven were killed in Ainaro, one in Baucau and the other in Aileu.

Floods in different parts of the country have caused thousands of displaced persons, with many homes destroyed and significant damage to infrastructure, including bridges and roads. There has also been significant damage to several schools and other public buildings, but the damage is still being assessed.

After three days of heavy rain, a large part of the city of Dili was flooded on Sunday, and the beds of the main rivers overflowed.

The Prime Minister, Taur Matan Ruak, visited several places in the capital this Tuesday: roads, landslides and mud are badly damaged in several areas and dykes from downcast streams. Plenty of water remains in several areas, including public buildings, while electricity services continue to be disrupted and some areas of the city have been without power for more than 24 hours.

Garbage is also piling up all over the city, with dirt and mud in places like Taibessi or the road next to Ribeira Halilaran – since the creek is practically covered with earth, the bridge of the smaller seminary of Nossa Senhora de Fátima has been damaged and is in danger of falling . In fact, several bridges need urgent action, including the bridge that connects to the area of ​​the Guido Valadares National Hospital and the bridge that crosses the Maloa River, the Presidential Palace and the entire Comoro River basin.

Of the more than seven thousand displaced persons registered in Dili on Monday, more than 3,500 are now temporarily housed in eleven locations. Despite the efforts of the United Nations Development Program, public aid, and support from businesses and individual citizens, there is a lack of food, water, and materials to help people start building their homes again.

The European Union now has its support for “Government and [ao] People in Timor-Leste “, who offer to provide the country with” more help “through its disaster control mechanism, which ranges from sending food, equipment or accommodation to deploying teams of experts.