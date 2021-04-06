The GDA would like the law to favor the collective administration of artists’ rights in cultural policy

Heard this Tuesday by the Minister of Culture, GDA – Management of Artists’ Rights defended that the implementation of the Directive of the European Parliament and the Council of Europe on Copyright and Related Rights in the Digital Single Market (MUD) was defended in Portuguese law. ) should promote the collective management of the rights of interpreters and interpreters.

The GDA, which is responsible for managing intellectual property rights for musicians, actors and dancers in Portugal, argues that the country “has a very small artistic market and very few large operators, whether they are producers or publishers , Televisions or radios “. and he therefore argues that the rights of Portuguese artists in the globalized digital market can only be effectively protected by collective administrative units such as the GDA itself or the Portuguese authors’ society.

Pedro Wallenstein, President of the GDA, told the PUBLIC that the meeting with Graça Fonseca “went very well” and although he admits that Portugal may have difficulties meeting the deadline for the implementation of the directive, which ends on June 7th, he prefers a “good implementation” to a “fast implementation”.

The office of the Minister of Culture will now prepare a first transitional proposal for the so-called MUD directive. The document will then be made available to the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministries of Economy and Science, Technology and Higher Education before being released for discussion to gather input from the sector, explains the GDA. And only then is the proposal finally sent to the Assembly of the Republic.

The GDA President stressed that the collective management of artists’ rights is “an important instrument”, but the aim is to ensure, according to the EU directive itself, that “the system guarantees adequate, fair and reasonable remuneration for artists” at the moment is not secured at all.

GDA’s priority is to reduce the imbalance between the performance of large digital platforms and the performance of individual artists. “The deal was made between publishers and distributors as well as digital platforms so that authors and artists could not negotiate,” says Pedro Wallenstein.

The calculation of which platforms publishers and these should pay to artists is “not clear”, he adds and points out that the wording of the MUD guideline “offers a transparency mechanism that obliges platforms [como o Spotify, o iTunes, o YouTube ou a Netflix, entre outras] Explain how they calculate the amounts due and how they pay them. “And the President of the GDA also praised” an important article for older artists “that enables contracts to be renegotiated in an analogue reality in order to adapt them to the digital world.

While Wallenstein admits that digital platforms “ended” piracy and that it is “an invaluable service”, he recalls that “ten years have passed and the system needs to be overhauled because it is not clear that people make cents when they have millions of uses ”.

In a statement sent to the press, the GDA explains that these platforms together with record labels and record companies own “about 93% of the revenue generated”.

In order to ensure that the transparency goals set in the Community Directive are actually achieved in Portugal, the GDA recommends that companies that jointly manage the rights of authors, artists, performers or performers are given statutory supervisory powers. These should “actively participate in the contract and remuneration definition process as well as in monitoring its implementation,” says the statement.

“It is not enough that the transposition text is limited to writing rules that lay out the core of the rights that the MUD Directive aims to protect: Member States must also provide effective enforcement solutions in order to realize the same rights,” defended Pedro Wallenstein .