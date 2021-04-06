SEF did not know how many employees had non-lethal weapons. Director collected nearly 200 | Foreign Service and Borders

The Aliens and Borders Service (SEF) does not know how many non-lethal weapons have been distributed among its elements – that is, aerosols, extendable batons, or electric weapons. Following an order from last December in which the SEF National Authority stipulated “the general collection of all weapons of all classes as well as their accessories and refills” with the exception of the firearms for which it was registered by January 15, the SEF 199 received them Weapons .