Golden parade of the pharaohs and cult of power and social hierarchies of opinion

In the vast majority of countries, the media are showing and the public are watching the Pharaoh’s Golden Parade with enthusiastic admiration. A procession of cars carried the mummified remains of 22 pharaohs under strong state security through Cairo from the famous Egyptian Museum to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Egypt. The Egyptian government carefully planned this event precisely because it knew how amazed the media and people would be. A government that relies on the power cult of a “strong leader”, Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, and therefore has no problem with suppressing people and the media when necessary, knows a lot about the fascination of power and opulence. But are people naturally inclined to worship power and social hierarchies?