Dictatorship, what do i want you for? | opinion

Coups and military dictatorships are not common for those who seek to overthrow democracies today. The most common method is not the violent collapse with armed violence, but the gentle erosion of the democratic institutions in which the populists specialize. Yet the coups and military interventions seem to be returning in politics: in Egypt in 2013; in Thailand in 2014; in Zimbabwe in 2017; in Sudan in 2019; in Mali in 2020; and now with a bang and violence in Burma (Myanmar).