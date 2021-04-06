“Covidário”, Mag Rodrigues’ homage to coronavirus health professionals

The facts that cover you from head to toe and “make more noise when you walk than during any conversation”, the two pairs of gloves cover your hands and tighten the veins, the mask and visor protect your faces at the same time, your eyes are clouded. The images show five health professionals at Lusíadas Hospital, representing the thousands who have been at the forefront of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic for a year. We are intrigued by the curiosity of knowing who they are, what the faces of Cátia, Inês, Mariana, Beatriz and Paulo will look like when the camera is shot. Above all, however, the question arises: what is it like to work in a hospital during the pandemic?

The same question asked the photographer and nurse Magda Rodrigues – or Mag Rodrigues, as she is known on Instagram – who launched the Covidário photographic process in April 2020, which has been described as a tribute to everyone who does this work. “I thought you couldn’t leave that out. It is a global change that is manifesting itself in the uniform of health professionals and showing what is happening, ”explains P3 first.

In the small room for the uniform there was fear, fear, panic and a camera. The light of the small operation was essential for Mag Rodrigues to “crystallize the moment” and to achieve an aesthetic he liked, far from the cold of a stationary ward. “In the beginning, the shortage of materials forced only one person, only one nurse, to wear uniforms in the Covidary area, and this marked me because it was a very stressful environment and later also very lonely. We had no choice, we had to go, afraid and alone. “

They are the protagonists of an “often inglorious battle” with no choice. The black aura that both reflects the environment and praises and highlights the health professional who takes “a bit of safety and health” amidst the chaos was the end result. Donning clothes, putting on visors, swabs in hand, or carrying oxygen bottles at a time when everything is a matter of oxygen are some of the gestures you’ve been doing for a year without ever looking at your watch watch. But the worst, says Beatrice, “is the distance that separates you from each patient”: “When even a touch seems removed because of the gloves. When even a smile is not worthwhile because nobody sees it.”

A year later, the initial lack of knowledge was diluted to make way for “a spirit of what must be,” concludes Mag. “Working in this context has often consisted of turning a blind eye to the real picture, im To be able to sense of non-being would plague me and blur my movements and keep going, keep going because there is no other option. “

Text edited by Ana Maria Henriques