Covid-19 in Portugal: two more deaths and 874 infected – the biggest increase in the last month coronavirus

There were 874 more infections and two deaths from covid-19, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) bulletin released this Tuesday, Monday.

There are 32 fewer hospitalizations than the day before, but one more in intensive care units.

In total, the country has recorded 824,368 confirmed cases and 16,887 deaths since the pandemic began.

Cases on the rise among the youngest

Three weeks after the start of deflation, on March 15, some of the effects of the first phase are already emerging, dictating the reopening of day care centers, kindergartens and the return to cycle 1 grades. Researcher Carlos Antunes from the Faculty of Science at the University of Lisbon told the PUBLIC that cases in age groups 0-5 and 6-12 are already increasing and at an increasing pace. While not a problem, it is necessary to act quickly to block the chains of transmission and avoid a setback in deflation, he warned.

The South African variant (B.1.351) has increased sharply in Portugal, although it still represents a small number of cases, according to the situation report published by the National Institute on the genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 in Portugal of Health Dr. Ricardo Jorge (Insa) on Monday.

“The phylogeographic analysis shows that this variant was introduced independently several times in Portugal,” say the scientists, noting that the variant is not very common in the municipality.