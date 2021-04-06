Amanda Gorman’s headband that was a hit on social media is Portuguese | Fashion

Headbands have already become Amanda Gorman’s brand image, so there are even brands out there that are purposely making accessories for the young poet. This is the case with the Portuguese brand Alameda Turquesa. The yellow Amanda headband was a hit and sold out in less than 24 hours after the poet wore it.

At first glance it might look like a pretty headband, with pleated yellow pleated fabric adorned with crystals and semi-precious stones, but this piece by Alameda Turquesa was made for the American poet who attended the swearing-in ceremony for Joe Biden. last january. The young woman used the Good Morning America program accessory on March 29 to promote her new book, The Hill We Climb – also the title of the poem she was reading at the time.

Amanda Gorman, 22, posted a photo on Instagram with the headband on, which sold out on the Alameda Turquesa website in less than 24 hours. Now the piece is again available in yellow and pink for 210 euros. “A special headband, inspired by and for Amanda Gorman. Each headband is handmade by us in our atelier in Portugal, ”can be read on the brand’s website.

Since January, the young woman has frequently used headbands in her public appearances. Gorman will have already published an article in the New York Times listing several political figures who have used this accessory as a symbol of empowerment for women. “When I took office, I wanted to continue the story of strong women with headbands,” he wrote at the time.

But Amanda Gorman’s interest in fashion goes back to the past. “There’s this idea of ​​the poor and suffering poet. I’m trying to show that poets can also have style,” he told Vogue magazine in 2019. At the inauguration he used a yellow Canarian raincoat with a red headband, both signed by Prada. The poet is often dressed by the Italian luxury brand and, by the way, was present at her fashion show at Milan Fashion Week in 2020.

Who knows if we won’t see Amanda Gorman wearing accessories from Alameda Turquesa from now on. The brand was born in 2012 and has achieved further success since then. In 2017 they started a capsule collection with the Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni and in 2015 Anna Dello Russo highlighted the brand in Vogue Japan. In addition, it is common to find celebrities from all over the world on social networks – such as Sofia Vergara, Dua Lipa, Juliana Paes and Bella Hadid wearing the brand’s iconic pom-pom sandals. Recently, Alameda Turquesa was also on Forbes magazine’s news for the creation of the ideal pandemic shoe – beaded wool slippers. Beyoncé, Kate Hudson, Katy Perry and Olivia Palermo are some of the stars who surrendered to Portuguese slippers.