2021 census between civic duty and invasion of privacy megaphone

The censuses are carried out every ten years, more precisely at the beginning of each decade. The aim is to photograph the population of a country and to understand its composition on a social, economic, ethnic, cultural and religious level including the housing stock and its constitution.

Since I lived in the UK, where the censuses were held on March 21st, I submitted the relevant form, this time online, due to the current pandemic. The questions came as a surprise, however.

“Surname.” I give my name.

“Do you live at this address?” “Yes, I live.”

“And besides you, does someone else live at this address?” “Yes my wife.” I call my wife.

“And does anyone else live at this address besides your wife?” “Do not answer.

“Are you sure no one else lives at this address?” And here I start to suspect. Suspicious not only of repeatability and persistence, but also of the why and what is the basis.

“No, nobody else lives at this address,” I repeat.

Next question: Skimming the cacophony:

“And who else lives at this address? Relationship? Tenant? “And here we learn why:“ People who normally live outside the UK but have been in the UK for three months or more? ”Then read the explanatory text about the need to include not just UK residents who may be temporarily in mine for professional reasons Address, but also those who live outside the UK and may be in the country for work, health or education.

Not happy, and because there is an urgent need to continue the attack, they continue:

“He said that on March 21st, two people will be staying at that address [dia do censo nacional]. And who else will be at this address on March 21st? People who normally live elsewhere in the UK, for example boyfriend, girlfriend, friends, family? People who live here as a second home for professional reasons, for example? Or people who usually live outside the UK … ”And you already know the rest of it. “No”, I reply, “no one else will be at this address on the 21st”, only to think “and if it were me, I wouldn’t tell you why I don’t want to”.

Unfortunately, we can’t talk to a form so that another online form that isn’t even paper can tear and it is good that the environment on these pages weighs and feels on your shoulders and legs, when the foreigner is less and less the other, the unknown, is not welcome, welcomed, intended.

Let’s question the adequacy of the censuses and what authority the authorities have to trigger what looks like a witch hunt at the national level. What kind of cooperation and honesty do you expect from someone who is ignorant, blonde, tall, and blue-eyed? Memories of a past that never passed before it was very present, just hidden, at least until now?

“What is your country of birth?”, “When did you arrive in Great Britain?”, “How do you characterize your knowledge of the English language?” More importantly, “What is your nationality?” And if I’m still lucky enough to have dual citizenship, what about the millions of people here who don’t?

Change the topic to: “What is your gender? Male? Female? Other? Describe ”and add:“ What is your sexual orientation? Heterosexual? Gay or lesbian? Bisexual? Other? Describe it. “And since both questions are fortunately voluntary, I won’t answer them. Because if the questions themselves, which were presented in a census for the first time this year, are an achievement of sexual self-determination that guarantees the confidentiality of this information in a society, no, in a world where we are still far from longing for freedom? Especially when the address and the place of work are part of the mandatory questions in the censuses.

And why such limiting answers at a time when more than 50 types of gender are recognized, from transgender to non-binary, from androgynous to two ghosts, from fluent gender to gender-specific questions? For example, I’m a male c sharp. And as far as sexual orientation is concerned, how can one explain the lack of more than two dozen orientations, from “androsexual” to “aromatic”, from “bicurious” to “demisexual”, from polyamorous to “scoliosexual”, from “monosexual” to “Cruel sex”? ”?

Because censuses are not just a survey, but the mirror of a country, and until we realize its diversity, inclusion and acceptance will be a mirage, a dream that is only allowed if we close our eyes for brief moments.

In Portugal, censuses take place between April 5th and May 5th. Although there is a gender question, I am not familiar with the content. One thing is certain, however: In addition to the question about the country of origin, this year there is a new question about the reason for migration. I wonder why, but I don’t believe in coincidences.