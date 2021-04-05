Where are they? | opinion

When the Perseverance probe landed on the surface of Mars on February 18, it was carrying a number of instruments, the main aim of which is to investigate whether there is or could have been microbial life on this planet. This mission is therefore part of a decade-long effort to answer a question that Enrico Fermi asked a group of colleagues in 1950: Where are they? Fermi’s question, which stayed in history because it was unexpected, had to do with a discrepancy that remains unexplained to this day: if there is indeed life on other planets, in other solar systems, why was evidence never found that yours Existence? This discrepancy came to be known as the Fermi Paradox.