Second on TV: “Em Parte Incerta” and in deep waters with “Petra” and the Band of Ocean | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Elysium

AXN, 14h48

Year 2159. Economic differences are overshadowed. The rich live in a space station with access to all pleasures; The rest of them live miserably on an overcrowded earth and about to collapse. It won’t be long before some rebels join in and rebel. Written and directed by Neill Blomkamp, ​​Elysium has Matt Damon leading a cast that includes Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, Diego Luna and Wagner Moura.

Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets

Fox Movies, 9:15 p.m.

In 2001, Steven Soderbergh reinvented The Ocean’s Eleven, performed by Lewis Milestone with Frank Sinatra in 1960. It’s the story of a gang of criminals led by Danny Ocean (George Clooney) who decides to steal a number of Las Vegas casinos, en route to win back Tess (Julia Roberts) who is engaged to the tycoon who owns the casinos (Andy Garcia). Brad Pitt and Matt Damon join the cast. Soderbergh expanded the saga to include Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s 13, which will air simultaneously on Fox Movies tomorrow and thereafter.

Petra

RTP2, 00h07

Petra (Barbara Lennie) never met her father or knew who he was. When the mother dies, she decides to look for him. Her search leads her to Jaume, a cruel artist, and her family. As you research, the past emerges and more and more lies, omissions, and bad actions are exposed. A tragedy by the Catalan Jaime Rosales.

Partly unsafe

Fox Films, 1h14

The day Nick and Amy celebrate five years of marriage, she disappears. Under pressure from police investigations and scrutiny by public opinion, the relationship that everyone thought was perfect shows its weaknesses. Although Nick is evasive and not emotional during interrogations, he does not plead guilty. David Fincher is the director of this psychological thriller, which is adapted from Gillian Flynn’s bestseller of the same name, who is also responsible for the script. The leading roles include Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, who were nominated for an Oscar for best actress.

MAGAZINE

guide

RTP2, 22h48

What secrets and surprises does Baixa Pombaline hide? Two teacher-researchers, Ana Tostões and Walter Rossa, are leading today’s tour. You talk to Paula Moura Pinheiro about the history of the rebuilding of Lisbon after the earthquake of 1775, which corresponds to the first city map in the world today.

SERIES

the Walking Dead

Fox, 10:15 p.m.

End of the tenth season. During a trip, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has time to think about the future and make decisions. This is the motto for the final episode of this wave – and the bridge for the next and final season of the post-apocalyptic saga, which premieres for the summer.

DOCUMENTARY

Anthropocene – The Rise of Man

RTP2, 16h03

Debut. The human impact on the life of the planet is the subject explored in this documentary miniseries. It develops in three episodes that can be seen today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.

Sylvia: Trace of blood

TVCine Edition, 8:05 p.m.

Directed by Saxon Logan, it documents the story of the spy Sylvia Raphael (1937-2005). He was born and died in South Africa, but in Israel his life changed forever when he joined and climbed the Mossad. It is a narrative of secrecy and violence, with activity in different parts of the world and through the Norwegian prison system in the 1970s, serving time for murder and other crimes.

Deep water with Jeremy Wade

Discovery, 9 p.m.

Premiere with two episodes. After the Great Rivers and Deep Mysteries, biologist Jeremy Wade returns to the Discovery Grid with this dive in Waterdeep. This time around there is a program that examines underwater puzzles such as the sudden disappearance of species or the sighting of unknown creatures, always with the help of specialists.

