Running according to time | opinion

The digital transition is here and the conditions imposed by managing the pandemic crisis have only made that reality more visible. Work was remotely controlled whenever possible, and so was education, service provision, trade and consumption.

Huge amounts of data are generated every day. They are manufactured, circulated, stored, commercialized and used for various purposes. We know that much of what goes on in the digital world is not controlled or regulated, that there is no adequate or sufficient legal framework, that there is no protection worthy of the name.

For all these reasons, I understand that the legislative package put forward by the European Commission on Digital Services and Markets not only prevents abuse or “shapes” the digital reality, but is another proposal that goes back in time. There are good intentions, but also innumerable contradictions. If digital services want to create a more secure digital space, digital markets are looking for growth. If digital services are to protect the fundamental rights of citizens, the focus in digital markets is on competition.

We must not forget that the European Union is very unequal, that access to the digital world is not for everyone, that personal data should be removed from the scope of the proposals, that there are many ambiguous definitions, that control over data is power . Much power. Running by time might not be bad, but it depends on what we’re doing in the race.