RNA messenger vaccines appear to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 among people from coronavirus

Immediately after taking the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, messenger RNA vaccines such as those made by Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna reduce the likelihood of the person becoming infected with the new coronavirus. Or if it has been infected, the viral load is significantly reduced after the 12th day of inoculation – this is shown by epidemiological studies carried out with real-world data on people who have actually been vaccinated.

This means that there is already an answer to the question that is worth many millions of dollars – vaccines for Covid-19 prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 between us, protecting us individually from a severe form of the disease and being hospitalized to become?

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky was forced to step back a few steps last week after making overly enthusiastic statements in an MSNBC interview, Rachel Maddow, that there is data on it suggest that vaccinated people would never become infected or transmit the coronavirus to others.

Rochelle Walensky commented on a CDC study published in the Weekly Report on Morbidity and Mortality that showed that taking one dose of messenger RNA vaccines showed 80% effectiveness in preventing infection and that two doses produced a 90% had some effectiveness.

This study is part of a growing body of evidence that vaccines against Covid-19, at least those using RNA technology, reduce the risk of disease but also prevent contamination. “If I don’t get infected, I won’t be able to infect anyone, which means vaccines can reduce the transmission of the virus and reduce the number of cases of disease,” commented Marm Kilpatrick, an infectious disease researcher at the University of California at Santa Cruz who was not involved in the study was published in the weekly report on morbidity and mortality cited by Science News.

Approximately 4,000 health professionals in six US states participated in the study, conducted by CDC researchers. Between December 14th and March 13th, they ran weekly tests to check if they were infected. After vaccination, the number of both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases decreased, although a small number of those vaccinated still contracted the coronavirus.

Another post suggesting vaccination reduces the chances of the virus spreading and infecting more people was a study by Israeli scientists published in the journal Nature Medicine, which concluded that the BioNtech-Pfizer vaccine the viral load, if given at the beginning, can suppress the infection and hence the transmission of the virus to more people. The study was conducted at a time when there were many cases of Covid-19 in Israel, and it was found that this viral load reduction effect in infected people occurs around 12 days after taking the first dose of vaccine and when infections occur between 12 and 37 days after the first dose.

“This reduced viral load indicates a possibly lower infectious ability,” writes the team that carried out the study, whose lead authors Matan Levine-Tiefenbrun and Idan Yelin from the Faculty of Biology at the Israel Technion Institute of Technology in Haifa.

However, these are all “suggestions” that vaccines might have this effectiveness, scientists say, who are not yet sure. So the director of the CDC had to correct the excitement with which she spoke about the RNA vaccine study. Walensky has been criticized by other scientists who found that current research is still insufficient to say that vaccinated people cannot transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others. “DR. Walesnky spoke generally in the interview. It is possible that some people who are fully vaccinated may have Covid-19. There is no clear evidence as to whether they can pass the virus on to others. We continue to evaluate the evidence,” a CDC spokesman told the New York Times.

Maintaining barrier gestures like wearing masks, washing your hands and keeping your distance remains essential – as the CDC director herself emphasized in an interview and during an intervention at the White House where she spoke about the impending risk of a new wave of coronavirus infections when these protections begin to loosen. “Right now, I’m scared of the possibility of an impending disaster,” said Rochelle Walensky, who has been quoted by several American media outlets to see the number of cases picking up again in the United States at the national level.