PCP warns the government that the dialogue will be “less difficult” if budget execution is good State budget

The PCP admitted to dialogue with the government on the state budget for 2022 on Monday, but warned that the bigger the budget execution that year, the less difficult the conversation will be.

“If the implementation of the 2021 budget is close to what is needed to overcome the economic and social difficulties, which are serious enough now, I would say that the discussion on the 2022 budget will start on a less difficult basis,” said He told The Communist Speaker of Parliament, João Oliveira, in a commentary on the President of the Republic’s demands for approval of the next budget.

Difficulties could arise, he admitted, “if the 2021 budget implementation focuses on the deficit priority and supports the problems of the country, the problems of small and medium-sized enterprises, the problems of workers, the unemployed and people in need of social support. ”.

In addition, the Communists promise to maintain “exactly the same criteria” that they had “in the previous assessment of the state budget”, that is, “in view of the needs identified in the national situation, to understand whether or not there is correspondence with the Proposal of the budget with what is necessary to respond to the country’s problems. “

And as for the next budget, João Oliveira said that the bigger the budget execution in 2021, the less the difficulties will be.

The communists made the 2021 state budget by abstention but voted against the supplementary budget last year. From 2015 to 2019, due to the agreement on the left, the communists made the budgets of the minority executive led by António Costa sustainable.

João Oliveira was not only easy to speak to the government or not, but using the supplementary budget as an example, she stated that “the most important thing” is the path taken and the solutions proposed, as happened in 2020, the year of the economic crisis and caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that nearly paralyzed the country.

“I would say that the problem is not in the conversation. The problem lies rather in the objectives and in the concrete measures that are defined for the preparation of the answer to the problems of the country in which the national budget fits, ”he summarized.

João Oliveira stated that the PCP would use the same criteria as previous budgets. “It will be what we will continue to have with the outcome that emerges from the proposals put forward and the final result,” he said.

On Saturday, the President of the Republic guaranteed that he would follow the same procedure as in the first term and that he would continue with “preventive budget cuts” to justify decisions in times of crisis, whether pandemic or economic and social.

“We have a recovery and resilience plan. We have a country in deep economic and social crisis. We have decisive years ahead of us. Both [próximos] Budgets are essential for the government to reach 2023. If not, it is not enough. What I’m doing there is a preventive budget saving, ”Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told journalists after visiting a nursing home in Lisbon.

The head of state emphasized that he took a “difficult and lonely” position and that he de-dramatized any climate of tension with the socialist minority government.

“What I’m going to say in a few months is: pay attention, here comes a budget. If you ask me whether I have thought about it when I made my decision and whether I will choose certain degrees, ”he said.