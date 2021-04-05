Metro Mondego expects to start selling properties in downtown Coimbra | one million to reach Coimbra

The Sociedade Metro Mondego (SMM) is selling five properties in downtown Coimbra, which are expected to bring in almost one million euros. The land came into the Company’s possession through the mid-2000s expropriations and was acquired to tear up a canal in the city’s medieval network through which the Mondego’s mobility system would run.

With the demolition of part of these buildings and the opening of Via Central, SMM is now removing the areas in which the Metro Line Hospital, a system of electric buses, does not have to be passed.

The sale of the five municipal buildings with implantation areas between 290 and 37 square meters was announced last Thursday. The proposals can be submitted to SMM by May 31st. With the exception of the smallest building, only the facades of the buildings remain. The three smaller properties are located on Rua Direita; The two largest are between Via Central and Rua João Cabreira.

The total of the basic price of each of the five units reaches 911 thousand euros, with the lowest value being 56.8 thousand euros and the highest amounting to 444.9 thousand euros. TO THE PUBLIC. SMM plans to invest around a million in property sales and states that Metro Mondego “will use the funds to fund the investment to be made”. The company also replied through an official source that it has “a few more” downtown Coimbra properties to sell, but does not provide any further details or add when it will resume the sale. According to the company’s latest business plan, SMM expects income of 4.13 million euros from the sale of real estate in 2022.

If the focus is shifted to the Coimbra riverside, there will still be some uncertainty about the fate of other land and facilities that will stand empty when the transport system buses start circulating. The infrastructures of Portugal (IP) have not yet explained what will happen to the technical areas, sheds and land that will be vacated when the railway leaves the city center.

Assuming that the new station will actually be deactivated as announced, it is not yet known which one will be handed over to the building. The Mayor of Coimbra (CMC), Manuel Machado, has already publicly expressed his desire to set up a cultural center there, but the challenge has yet to be answered.

At the end of 2019, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing only mentioned that the government, local government, Sociedade Metro Mondego and IP analyzed “different scenarios for the reuse of heritage as a reference”. A year later, the City Councilor of the Urban Planning Department of Coimbra City Council (CMC), Carlos Cidade, informed the PUBLIC that IP itself was “developing a study for the rehabilitation and construction of buildings in this part of the city and in the city” that the Chamber should receive a request for prior information.