Loss of mandate and state of political opinion

At the end of both administrative and criminal proceedings, it is important to clarify the many distortions associated with losing the mandate and how, when politics cannot win, through slander, defamation and condemnation by the media wants to win.

It is clear that the loss of a mandate in an administrative proceeding had nothing to do with corruption or criminal offenses related to the exercise of public office. Yes, that was just because I signed documents about hiring a company that my father owns 17% in, which is against the law of incompatibilities, a fact that I recognized from the start. It would have been enough to be the vice-president of the city council to sign the documents and there would have been no reason to lose the mandate. In other words, contractual procedures were never challenged by the court.

For me, this loss of mandate is an injustice when you consider that such a mistake should have a different penalty than the maximum – the loss of mandate. This is because the public purse has never been harmed. However, the injustice is seen as even greater when the Castelo Branco Collective Court decided to exempt me from the criminal case, which was launched on the basis of the same facts as the administrative case. I was judged and it was proven that there was no benefit to the company or to me, nor fraud or loss to the city council, facts that were also verified in the administrative process.

Obviously, I never questioned the decision on the loss of mandate judgment, even assuming the law was being complied with. I am not in the least responsible for such a judgment.

There is a painful process behind this that has questioned my person, my family and my good name. But I am sure that while I was leading the Castelo Branco community, I did so for the people and the community

After all this walk in righteousness and detachment, I can learn lessons and draw conclusions.

First, I now realize that politics at its lowest level was the root of it all.

Then conclude that it was also a media condemnation carried out by those who use trial to defame without being held responsible. This irreparable condemnation makes us think of the land we have in terms of justice, ethics and morals. It also makes us think of the (im) balance between freedom of expression, freedom of the press and basic individual rights.

