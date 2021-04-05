Looking for lost learning opinion

A child, even without going to school, has already learned to communicate in different ways, to move in different ways, to develop concepts of cause and effect, concepts of quantity, to increase and intensify these learning experiences, the larger it is the stimulations around it are ready to learn.

In this way we recognize the importance of promoting a child’s development through playful, motor, sensory and emotional exploration individually and in collaboration with the group.

To this end, the warning in the pandemic phase is not to stop the school, but to redefine it in the online moments in order to create experiences and conditions for the students to intensify and guarantee this stimulation, and this stimulation can and should be integrated into curriculum approaches …

What we are discussing today is the ability to restore learning as if it were a demand in search of something lost.

Returning to sports school in this third period will create tremendous fear in many classrooms of taking assessment tests to validate what is considered invalid online, and even to acknowledge any efforts made during the same. We see the notion that when these ideas of “learning recovery” are presented as if school stopped and students were frozen during distance learning, there is a need to restore learning from society from the start.

So when we talk about restoring learning, we are talking about devaluing all work done by students, teachers and families, and we are repeating the same idea for the second year in a row.

We need to understand the context and recognize that we are going through a pandemic and a state of emergency that is general to society and where school is not tax exempt as always. Should work done in two atypical school years be recognized and assessed, or have all efforts been in vain? We believe that no, we believe that the learning took place, they will have been different but fundamental and enriching for everyone. We also remember that we cannot compare an academic year before the pandemic with the last two and in this sense understand that the speeds and operationalization of civil society and school are different, so in this case we cannot expect that the same results using different approaches.

Another interesting result and a further diagnosis is that the students with the greatest difficulties in this “pandemic training” are the same ones that were already recognizable before the pandemic, especially since there is a lesson that changes the pace of learning and the educational differentiation of the students not taken into account as well as flexibility of the curriculum for meaningful learning designs. Lack of appreciation for differences, lack of social support, lack of resources, and learning difficulties are other factors of inequality that existed in the prepandemic. Of course, if distance learning was only repeated face-to-face, will the results change? Of course! The pandemic has exacerbated these inequalities and made them even clearer.

If it is indeed a process of redefining strategies for rethinking in school, it can be done with a few changes from the start with a clear investment in teacher valorisation, in their educational and professional development processes throughout life better educational qualifications in the continuous and initial teacher training, reformulating the existing models of continuous training. Furthermore, in the process of transforming a school, there is an urgent need to rethink the teacher evaluation process as it is inadequate, unfair and unbalanced as we need to evaluate teachers who take the profession to a higher and further level of efficiency and value.

We understand that in the times to come, every school and teacher may have an internal assessment (not a classifying assessment) of learning that is tailored to each context and not generalized by the educational system. We should not look for classifications of students, but consider the measurement to be made as a diagnostic process to know where to start, not where to get to. Learning has not been lost, plans are only drawn from the point a student needs, but shouldn’t this be the normal process in the school?

It becomes necessary to develop personalized action plans in schools where the content or structuring concepts of learning in each subject area are defined and can be (finally) implemented based on effective curriculum flexibility, shortening obese curricula and always reflecting on learning skills.

Another fundamental strategy is to invest in educational support, create the number of mentors and tutors who can take an educational role with class members, and support and develop various activities for students with learning difficulties. There is an urgent need to highlight the role of the educational support teacher once and for all as a more serious and effective method of personalizing and individualizing teaching for students who are developing certain skills, rather than just having to reassign one teacher to more equal or constant substitutions (in many cases). That said, this teacher is responsible for creating a personalized guide for the student based on the previous diagnosis.

Another fundamental measure would be to reduce the number of students per class. There are currently too many students in the classes who do not allow teachers to differentiate their pandemic or non-pandemic strategies in the best possible way to request quality education and to ensure that a teacher is present and has time to teach. To prepare. Strangely or not, no national consensus on education policy has been reached, and “yet” it has not been possible to re-approve this measure, which was rejected by the Assembly of the Republic.

We cannot assume an increase in the semester or school days at all, since quantity is not synonymous with quality. It is not that a student is taking more classes or more class time, that they are learning more or better, they may just be busier, in fact this has proven to be very good in the distance learning work with the immense synchronous hours of video conferencing.

We also need to make the school less bureaucratic as there are too many secretarial tasks entrusted to teachers, which takes away the time for them to prepare high quality pedagogy when they are busy filling in dozens of grids and reports that are inconsistent with their role as Teachers match educators.

Finish with the multi-level classes, the so-called “mixed” classes in the 1st cycle of basic education. Teachers with 1st and 2nd year students or 3rd and 4th year students or even other combinations within a class that already count on the existing differentiation within a single level are too much for a single teacher who is excellent and does effective learning work.

Another level of interest would be to use the time required to create cultural and artistic experiences associated with literacy and arithmetic. The lack of culture and the constant devaluation of other areas of knowledge in the curriculum have shown that developing soft skills is not the best. We cannot ask a student to be creative and not guarantee them as many experiences as possible. The school is not only an education, but also a place where as many experiences as possible can be had in order to ensure playfulness, physical and cultural activity.

We also have to invest more than just machines. There is an urgent need to modernize school internet networks to ensure an internet network that strengthens hybrid learning models. It is equally important not to give up the digital paths that have been taken so far, as they can now be personally improved.

In this way, whether in a personal or online setting, the teacher needs to be the reference and a leader, as Rubem Alves said, “a teacher of amazement” but in order for the teacher to be valued, he needs support and support the means , often not only the visible ones, but also the measures that help to achieve its mission of facilitating learning.

We will continue to warn against a long-term school design in a national educational agreement that sees “school” as an investment rather than a cost and listens to its educators (teachers) first in order to achieve effective school development.