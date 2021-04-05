João Mota Campos, former Minister for Marcelism, dies | death

The lawyer João Mota Campos, former Secretary of State for Agriculture and Planning to António de Oliveira Salazar and Marcello Caetano, died last Saturday, April 3rd, at the age of 94, of natural causes.

As a specialist in community law, the university professor also joined the CDS when Adriano Moreira led the party and even ran as a deputy in the Leiria district. In recent years, however, he was no longer partisan. The son, João Luís Mota Campos, lawyer, was State Secretary for Justice in the Barroso government.

João Mota Campos was born in Vieira do Minho in the Braga district in 1927 and graduated from the University of Coimbra with a doctorate in law from the same area in Strasbourg. He had an office open until recently.

He played his most intense role in politics during the Estado Novo, when he intersected with Adriano Moreira. Between 1960 and 1962 he was Secretary of State for Agriculture (the youngest governor) and almost a decade later he returned to the executive branch to serve as Minister of State and Planning (1971-1973). From 1968 to 1973 he was also chairman of the Northern Region Planning Commission. Until 1974 he was also Minister of Agriculture and Trade under the government of Marcello Caetano.

After April 25th, João Mota Campos approached the CDS.

On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., a mass followed by a funeral will take place in the church of São Sebastião da Pedreira. The ashes are distributed to the family’s three storage sites in Vieira do Minho, Beira Baixa and Lisbon, as desired.