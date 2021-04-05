EDP’s zero-sum game | opinion

The entire state – central, regional and local – has failed in relation to the country of Miranda. It failed because it enabled the continual extraction of an earth and because it did not encourage the realization of its potential as it should. The state has chosen to be a sponsor of the national territorial inconsistency in claiming territorial cohesion between countries in the European context and very well.

We know that in 308 municipalities, the GDP per capita (ie the wealth produced per inhabitant) of Miranda and Mogadouro are in positions 182 and 225, respectively. Taking into account the wealth actually produced, i.e. also taking into account the effect of the hydroelectric power plants of Bemposta (municipality of Mogadouro) and Miranda and Picote (municipality of Miranda), the GDP per capita of Miranda rises to 5th and Mogadouro to 25th place domestically. In other words, GDP per capita would double!

These values ​​assure us without a doubt that the prosperity generated in Terra de Miranda will not be transferred to the local population. Rather, it is obtained outside of its territory. In researching this local natural resource, computing prioritized its gain to the detriment of the population. It was so extractive that it did not even compensate the territory for the negative external effects caused by the dams. To take just a few examples, agricultural production, especially wine, has required additional treatments and there is visible damage to the environment.

EDP’s action benefited from the absence of a state to regulate the apparent market failure – in fact, the state allowed the extraction of local resources with damage – and this was the case at “key moments” such as the sale of the dam concession. The present it was active and promoted Fail. In other words, through passivity or action, the state has always contributed to ensuring that the wealth generated in the region was never converted into local social capital.

And how great is the wealth that is gained in the land of Miranda by state activity or by inaction by the state? It is known that the sales value of the six dams, including the three in the Douro Internacional, had a financial inflow of 2.2 billion euros. However, as always in these cases, the amount calculated by EDV corresponds to the current value of future profits from the concession. Assuming that the production of the six dams sold will continue at the level of the current annual average and the concession period is known, the IT profit per unit produced could be determined. Having this value and knowing the production of the three dams at Terra de Miranda, it is concluded that EDP has removed more than 5 billion euros from the area. If you add that amount to what corresponds to the current cash inflow, it can be said that EDP extracted $ 7 billion – the remaining three dams are not significantly profitable.

To get an idea of ​​the size, those 7 billion euros equals eight Vasco da Gama bridges, the budgets of the Terra de Miranda chambers – Mogadouro, Miranda and Vimioso – for 131 years and the construction of 46 years of hospitals of 150 million each Euro. At the same time, the region became impoverished and dehumanized.

An example of the impoverishment of Terra de Miranda is the brutal decline in production activity, which in some productions has fallen to less than 25% of the old value. An example of the respective dehumanization is the population decline, which went from 45,715 inhabitants in 1950 to 19,338 today.

The country of Miranda is not poor, but it is impoverished due to the tolerance of the state, which has not encouraged the realization of its potential. In fact, it is a country that is not limited only to biodiversity and natural resources, but is also characterized by the unity of culture and, as we know, is reflected in one language – Mirandese. It is recognized by all that even these resources are underutilized.

As computing grew, the land of Miranda languished and the state in its entirety watched. Neither the IT nor the state were inclusive. EDP ​​has not fulfilled its commitment to sustainability, but has always extracted the natural water resource that the Douro has transported – note that dams have no value without water. And the state, which has always been involved in the extraction through action or inaction, has not assessed its respective endogenous resources either. He decided not to promote the national territorial cohesion that he preaches so much.

In Terra de Miranda, EDP did not want to “play” a positive sum game where everyone would win. He preferred to “play” a zero-sum game, with government action and omission, in which the luck of some matched the great misfortune of many

The Mirandese now had the expectation that the EDP would pay back with the sale of the dam concession and contribute to the improvement of the critical social mass, the cultural and economic activity of Terra de Miranda. That way, despite the previous evil, it would still be remembered. Unfortunately, given the complicity of the state, it doesn’t seem to be so, despite formally posing as a socially responsible company.

Well, the populations whose fate is naturally linked to their natural resources in all parts of the world (to give just one very simple example: the beaches of the Algarve are the wealth that allows the Algarvians to have a relevant that GDP per capita) could not and should not necessarily be ignored or neglected in this final agreement. But unfortunately they were.

