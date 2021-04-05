Digital services: the next regulation opinion

Should we regulate the services we use on the Internet, such as: B. social networks or surveys and shopping on large platforms? What are the reasons that make us discuss this topic so intensely?

It is known in European slang as the Digital Services Act (DSA) Regulation. Its main goal is to bring the online world closer to the offline world, that is, to ensure that activities that are personally illegal (calling protesters to enter the country (Capitol) or selling unsafe products) are also in the virtual Mode.

Let us just look at three examples that the regulation proposes to us.

First, it is important that consumers can trust those who sell them products and services. This requires that intermediaries, platforms like Amazon or Alibaba, can verify the credentials of those who use them to market their products.

Second, clear rules for moderating content are required. We have all come across a tweet or post that seems fake, offensive, or even illegal. The DSA clarifies and streamlines what we can do in these cases, who we can report to, what obligations the platforms have regarding removal, and what rights of appeal those who have published them have.

The third aspect is limiting what is known as targeted advertising that misuses our data to force anything and everyone on us, including misinformation. This protects our privacy and enables a better distribution of advertising revenue.

The internet remains a very useful public space for all of us. It is therefore important that we moderate its bad side, misinformation, fraud, excessive polarization and potentiate its good side. That is what this regulation is about, and it can only be successful if it is adopted at European level. It would also be good if it were adopted globally in its essential aspects. Is it asking too much or can we work on it?

The author writes according to the new orthographic convention