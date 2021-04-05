Covid-19: vaccination of the last nine thousand firefighters by April 12th | Coronavirus

State Secretary for Internal Administration, Patrícia Gaspar, said this Monday that the nine thousand firefighters who have yet to be vaccinated will receive vaccines against the Covid-19 next Monday.

As part of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, 15,000 firefighters were already vaccinated in the first phase, and the second phase should start on the 12th, the official informed journalists at the end of the inauguration ceremony for the new directorate of the National Fire Brigade in Ranholas in the parish of Sintra.

Patrícia Gaspar assured that the nine thousand firefighters are the ones who need to complete the vaccination of all those who are “on the operational line”, saying that the first dose of vaccine already gives “a high level of immunization” so it is based on this information that the fire fighting planning is carried out.

“We are still at a stage where vaccines are starting to arrive. Most firefighters are inoculated with the second dose of the device in good time (special fire fighting) and I am convinced that the safety conditions required for this sector are perfectly met and that firefighters can also safely carry out their mission, similar to what was done last Year, even if there were still no vaccines, ”said Patrícia Gaspar.

Duarte Costa, president of the National Emergency and Civil Protection Agency (ANEPC), who also attended the ceremony, said the fires had recorded 11,440 incidents last year, resulting in a buildup of 289,000 employees and “zero infections” . and zero outbreaks’ of the Covid-19 pandemic due to the fires.

The official said that this year’s fire extinguisher will be completed, which is scheduled to “close” between April 19 and 23. “We are basically working on prevention,” but also on the use of air resources and updates to prepositioning, he said.

The new leadership of the National School of Firefighters, which was established this Monday, is led by Vítor Reis. Following a government decision to reform the education and training model in civil protection, a study is being carried out on a new training model for schools.

“The idea is to open teaching in the field of fire services and disaster control to the new paradigm. Today we have a different world than 10 or 20 years ago, with new requirements, with increasingly complex emergencies and therefore it is necessary to work more and more in a network in order to better qualify the agents of the entire disaster protection cycle, ”said the State Secretary this topic.

Future changes were one of the topics of speeches at the ceremony sworn in at Vítor Reis, who replaced José Ferreira, who had served as president of the school board for eight years.

Vítor Reis said he would have three main priorities for the foreseeable future, namely ensuring that all firefighters, professionals and volunteers are qualified to perform this role, and strengthening the school’s role in training the various agents that integrate the protection system civil society and respect for social responsibility in the training of citizens and employees of public and private institutions who use the school.

The National School of Firefighters is a private not-for-profit association recognized as a partner of ANEPC and the League of Portuguese Firefighters as the educational authority in the technical training of Portuguese firefighters and other protective and auxiliary workers. It was founded in 1995 and it teaches courses such as fire fighting in rural areas, organization and management of operations, emergency, rescue and discharge from the hospital or accidents with dangerous matters.