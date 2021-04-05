Covid-19: Memo for drive-through vaccination center in Porto | approves Covid-19

The Porto City Council approved the Memorandum of Understanding with the Centro Hospitalar de São João on Monday 5th April with a view to setting up a Covid-19 vaccination center in Queimódromo.

At today’s board meeting, the mayor, the independent Rui Moreira, stated that the mass vaccination plan in the city of Porto had been formulated with the task force, adding that there would be a meeting with the board chairman Carlos Nunes of the that afternoon Northern Regional Health Administration (ARS Norte) and Secretary of State Eduardo Pinheiro appointed by the government to coordinate the plan to combat Covid-19 in the Northern Region.

In a note posted on their official site, the community announced that at that meeting they announced the steps Porto has taken to prepare for a large-scale vaccination, starting with the drive-thru vaccination center that is operational at the Queimódromo do Parque da is Cidade about two months ago, which was formalized today with the approval of the proposal at the meeting of the local government.

In the same communication, the meeting said: “Rui Moreira has made it clear that the post-contact structure has been put in place to ensure that the city of Porto from the moment when a large amount of vaccines reach the city of Porto”.

That first answer, he said, will therefore “work for the NHS for free [Serviço Nacional de Saúde]”, Also with the support of UNILABS, and can be” replicable or triple replicable “, guarantees the Mayor of Porto.

The mayor had already opened this possibility in February and pointed out that, if necessary, a second vaccination center can be set up in a drive-through model in the old STCP collection park and another in the central area of ​​the city, in the gardens of the Crystal Palace, for the eastern zone in a pass-through system (on foot).

The Independent also made it clear to the Secretary of State and the President of ARS Norte that the administrations of Hospital de São João and Hospital de Santo António are in line with the municipality of Porto and that they confirm that the goal of large-scale vaccination is not achievable “Only through the use of hospitals and health centers.

Rui Moreira also conveyed that at the start of the drive-thru vaccination center in Queimódromo, he only had the approval of the task force coordinator, the availability of vaccines and of course the definition of the people to be vaccinated, as well as the corresponding list and / or access to the system.

The Mayor of Porto also opened up the possibility of directing the structure to people who would like to take the initiative to plan their vaccine.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed with the Centro Hospitalar Universitário de São João, self-sufficiency is responsible for securing the funding for the operation of the center, namely “logistics, operation, river organization, vaccination technicians and medical support in space” at least 12 vaccination lines “, which allow up to 2,000 vaccinations per day.

In return, the Hospital de São João offers training “on the dimensions of dose preparation by pharmacists and the administration of vaccines and records in information systems by nurses, as well as advice on side effects of clinical surveillance”.

The City Council of Porto also approved the allocation for a specific and non-renewable period of 6 months to the Group of Health Centers (ACeS) Porto Ocidental of the former primary school António Aroso at the União das Freguesias de Aldoar in Foz do Douro and Nevogilde, where an area for respiratory diseases (ADR) and a vaccination center have been established.