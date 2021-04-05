Carneiro is considering running for Porto, even if Pizarro does not like local elections

With two municipal defeats on the curriculum, Manuel Pizarro does not want to run for a third term in the Porto Chamber in the upcoming local elections, but at the same time wants to prevent his arch rival José Luís Carneiro from campaigning, because that would mean that in the long term he would Takes over leadership of the largest district association of PS and makes it a natural autonomous candidate in 2025. And it is precisely in this ambiguity that Manuel Pizarro tried to manage the self-sufficient process in Porto, which is costing some internal criticism, not just from the local apparatus.