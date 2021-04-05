Beer, conviviality and queues: how was the return of esplanades across the country? | Covid-19

It took exactly 12 weeks, but it worked: on this Monday, the long-awaited return from the terraces began the second phase of deflation.

Thousands of Portuguese from north to south forgot their imprisonment for a moment, sat at the table in their favorite cafés or restaurants and familiarized themselves with behaviors that were indispensable daily rituals until the pandemic. Well composed – some are even entitled to appointment and waiting time – the terraces returned to a place of discussion, conviviality and laughter, and practically three months later helped bring a glimmer of hope back to many traders.

Meteorology also helped in this mobilization, as the sun and the heat felt all over the country invited you for some refreshment. Although there are still restrictions that limit the use of these rooms: An example of this is the closing at 1 p.m. on weekends and public holidays, but the start occurs for cafes, restaurants and pastry shops. The next step, if the pandemic allows, will be on April 19 with the reopening of the interiors of these companies.