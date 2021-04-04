What went wrong? | analysis

1. A few days ago a surprising piece of news went almost unnoticed. The European Commission is preparing legislation to prevent the UK from participating in the European development of quantum technology (the new big leap in computer science) and space exploration. The British are on a list that includes China and Switzerland. In the withdrawal agreement, London retained access to the Horizon Europe research program (the research and innovation program for 2021-2027). The Commission argues that important security projects require the Union to maintain control over intellectual property and that working with countries like the UK or Switzerland poses an unacceptable risk. The UK is known to be one of the most advanced countries in science and technology. It accounts for almost 40% of European investment in research and development in the military sector.