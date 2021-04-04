Vivian Maier, the photographer who dressed up as a nanny Exposition

Entering Vivian Maier’s world means entering a labyrinth. Once inside, it is difficult not to find the way out, but reasons not to continue walking through the streets, faces, small and large tragedies, details, moments, dark corners, the pulse of the city, the beauty, the tragedy – the Intensity and melancholy of life. The visual universe that this artist disguised as a 50-year-old nurse has a magnetism that is difficult to counter. Combined with a talent that Maier (New York, 1926 – Chicago, 2009) places alongside the great in the history of photography, there is an enigmatic life path that raises many unanswered questions.