Psychoanalysts see political calculation and hate management in Bolsonaro’s attitudes towards Brazil

Affection manipulation, negative politics, and split strategy are some of the terms Folha psychoanalysts use to refer to President Jair Bolsonaro’s strategy of keeping his government and supporters in constant confrontation.

Even if the country is embroiled in a health crisis that kills more than 320,000 people, the president and his entourage are in an ongoing political battle with goals that range from governors to academics in addition to justice and Congress.

The tactic helps keep their electoral base mobilized at a time when the government has suffered successive criticism of fighting the coronavirus pandemic and the prospect of a deterioration in the economy.

The report sought a group of psychoanalysts with different professional approaches and avenues to question them about the behavior of the President at the top.

A year ago, at the start of the health crisis, Folha had heard these professionals in a story about his attitude at the time and his refusal to admit the severity of the crisis. At the time, some of the aforementioned behavioral traits were evidence of paranoid logic and almighty style.

Since then, one of the president’s most symbolic attitudes has been the disrespectful way he referred to the dead from the Covid-19. Bolsonaro has already said about the deaths: “So what? I’m sorry. What should I do? “,” I’m not an undertaker “and” How long will you cry? “.

Create unrest

Part of the expert group sees this existence as an interest in creating unrest in society.

“If the subject wants to create chaos, it cannot show any trace of empathy. Because the leader’s empathy would, to some extent, evoke empathy in the social fabric. I would also bet that it would be a calculation, ”says Marcelo Galletti Ferretti, professor at the FGV School of Administration (Fundação Getúlio Vargas).

The professor says that the president’s movements can never be viewed as “pure spontaneity” and that these attitudes are also a way of “mobilizing and indignant those who despise him”.

For Professor Tânia Coelho dos Santos from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro shows “an immense government preparation” and the inability to defend his status as head of state.

“Like any populist leader, he does not know how to play his role as an elected representative. He feels personally indicted for the effects of a tragedy he believes to be uncontrollable and therefore reacts irritably, as if he has been wronged. “

According to the teacher, the president “seems to like to play the brave man who despises the risks of the” small grip “”.

Even under heavy criticism from the political milieu and without building a consistent base in Congress, Bolsonaro has so far managed to maintain a significant level of support in the popularity polls that will qualify him for next year’s election.

According to Datafolha, the percentage of the population that their government considers “great” or “good” has never been less than 29%. In the most recent poll on March 15 and 16, the rate was 30%.

Professor Tales Ab’Saber of the Federal University of São Paulo says Bolsonaro seeks a radical departure from one segment of society in relation to the rest and keeps his political actions “permanently in contradiction” in order to face a public health crisis. like a war.

He calls this style “politics of impertinence” and says he sees a disregard for minimal social contracts. “His communication logic is to keep that 30%. [de apoiantes] that he claimed. All his politics are for it. There is no other. “

“Office of Hate”

Professor Miriam Debieux Rosa of the USP and the Inter-American Research Network for Psychoanalysis and Politics recalls that in the Palácio do Planalto there is a group called the Bureau of Hate, made up of advisors responsible for promoting government-related material Attacks.

She sees this as the face of a “affectionate policy” in which hostility is instigated and the entire obstacle to the country becomes an opponent.

“To dwarf this total lack of interest in governing the entire country, there is political manipulation of the administration through hatred.”

Writer and psychoanalyst Mário Corso disagrees that the presidency’s flawed attitudes exhibit great political tactics, and says that with these practices there is no way to imagine a Machiavelli being left behind – a pioneer who killed 1527 became and founder of modern political science.

If there had been such a political genius, the president would at least have managed to create his new party, which much less expressive politicians have already done.

The president keeps his popularity at a reasonable level, says the psychoanalyst, by adopting a policy of negative bias that promises a return to the past “where the politically correct did not exist”.

“It’s something you don’t have to create. Just use resentment and impotence, prejudice. It is very easy to make a policy of prejudice. It is difficult to develop a policy that is innovative and not the one that withdraws. “

Mental health

The disregard for the management of the health crisis, the constant exposure to risk and resistance to vaccinations have led his opponents to question the president’s psychological circumstances and to stay on the post since last year.

For example, the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) submitted a representation to the Attorney General’s office in March asking for the president to be banned. The party argued that the president “is acting contrary to the acts that would maintain a person in full mental health”.

One of the main targets of Bolsonaro, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, called the president an “unprepared and psychopathic leader” in an interview with CNN Internacional on the 22nd.

For Marcelo Galletti Ferretti this “pathologization” is bad and favors scars. “It is not the strategy to say that he is a psychopath doing good,” he says.

Psychopathy is a mental illness characterized by a feeling of disdain for social obligations, a lack of empathy, and a tendency to aggression.

Mário Corso says one indication of this disruption is that the law is being violated. “We know about his coup plans [Bolsonaro]. If he could reshape the STF, Congress, close the law and make the law he wanted, it would be his dream. Between the lines we read this contempt for the Constitution, for what has been established and for the imposition of a will. “

For Tales Ab’Saber today there is a complex institutional structure, encompassing economic interests and a multitude of voices in society, that prevents an authoritarian leader from “enforcing an AI-5 [leis repressoras da época ditatorial] because he wants “.

The professor says that democracy cannot “vote antisocially” if there is a risk of paying a high price, as it did in the United States before Donald Trump left the presidency in January.

“This kind of politician does not believe in what is common, he only believes in his own desire. And it does everything to go through all the other rules, all other games, other obligations. Not even a common scientific guideline for a pandemic can accept this. He wants to manage the world without anyone else. That is the anti-social. “

PUBLIC Exclusive / Folha de S. Paulo