Pope calls for delays in vaccine distribution against Covid-19 to be overcome coronavirus

Pope Francis urged the international community to “make a common commitment to overcoming delays” in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines and “encourage their spread, especially in the poorest countries”.

“I call on the entire international community to jointly undertake to overcome the delays in their dissemination and to promote their diffusion, especially in the poorest countries,” declared the Pope in his Easter message.

After the Pope celebrated Mass on Resurrection Sunday in the basilica and not on the balcony of St. especially the most fragile, in need of help and having the right to access the necessary treatments ”.

“This becomes even more evident at a time when we are all called to fight the pandemic and vaccines are an essential tool in that fight,” he said.

In that second anomalous Easter due to restrictions, Francisco also said that “the pandemic is in full swing” and that the social and economic crisis “is very serious, especially for the poorest”.

The Pope regarded it as a “scandal” that, despite the critical situation the world is experiencing due to the pandemic, armed conflict has not ceased and the military arsenals are being strengthened.

“This is the scandal of our time,” he said, adding, “the risen Christ is the hope for all those who still suffer from the pandemic, for the sick and for those who have lost a loved one” as well as “for those.” who have lost their serious economic difficulties and do not have adequate social protection ”.

In his message, the Argentine Pope demanded: “The Lord inspires the authorities to ensure that all, especially the most needy families, receive the help they need to make a decent living.”

Francisco recalled that “the pandemic has unfortunately dramatically increased the number of the poor and the despair of thousands of people” and asked for hope “for so many young people who have been forced to go long without school or university and without to be able to share their time with friends “

“We all need to experience real human relationships, not just virtual ones, especially at the age when character and personality are formed,” said the Pope in his reference to young people.

The Pope also mentioned “emigrants fleeing war and misery” and demanded “that there should be no lack of concrete signs of solidarity and human brotherhood”.