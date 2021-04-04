Letters to the director’s opinion

Should we be suspicious of the effectiveness of vaccines?

In a US study of 2,260 teenagers between the ages of 12 and 15, the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was found to be 100% safe (according to the New York Times). Half of these teenagers received the vaccine and half received the placebo. No adolescent who took the vaccine was infected with Covid-19, while 18 infections were found among those who received the placebo.

As for the Astrazeneca vaccine, the European Medicines Agency (AEM) issued a statement a few days ago, particularly on March 31, ensuring that there was no evidence of a specific risk for the occurrence by age and gender Astrazeneca has had clots related to the Astrazeneca vaccine.

The AEM will continue investigating and will issue an update of its recommendations between April 6 and April 9. However, it currently recommends use in all European countries. However, this communiqué caused a certain amount of confusion and confusion as the federal government issued a new vaccination criterion on the night of March 30 that would exclude people under 60 from this vaccine.

Chancellor Angela Merkel even said after a meeting with the federal state presidents: “It is a risk that cannot be ignored.” With this decision, Merkel responded to the recommendation of the Standing Vaccine Committee of Germany, which in turn responded to a study by the renowned Paul Ehrlich Institute in which 31 cases of thrombosis were reported in people who received the vaccine. Nine of them died (two men and seven women), and 19 cases were found to have platelet deficiencies in the blood, which informed the institute that the deceased were between 36 and 57 years old. The other cases involved sinus vein thrombosis in women between 20 and 63 cases.

One wonders: Our Prime Minister and the Minister of Health, what will they say about this serious warning from Germany? It should be noted that Astrazeneca, as one that distributes harmless sweets, is “distributed” to the Portuguese population. Why is the medical profession only vaccinated with Pfizer?

António Cândido Miguéis, Vila Real

Pandemic guilt and excuses

One of the compensatory utopias evoked in some thinkers by the tragedy of the pandemic that plagues the world is that a biosphere with almost no pathogenic viruses for homo sapiens is possible and that a highly scientific ecology can prevent epidemics. Some pathogens, such as the smallpox virus, have actually been eliminated from the planet through systematic global prevention with an effective vaccine.

The most elemental living things that are viruses have phenomenal evolutionary and adaptive potential that is and will be a constant challenge to human civilization and science.

Our species, like the others, is integrated into the laws of life and needs to be careful as it revolutionizes nature.

Health prevention defines rules to prevent contagion, and the ultimate solution to viral infections is mainly global vaccination. Any guilty view, whether that of the medieval plague as punishment or present, or that of stigmatizing place of origin, essentially serves as guilt.

The fight against the pandemic is measured in terms of civil protection and generalizing the benefits of science, treating the sick, and preventing infection to all races.

José Manuel Jara, Lisbon

Thank you to the PUBLIC for Cabo Delgado

I would like to thank the PÚBLICO team for the detailed reporting on the situation in Cabo Delgado over the past two weeks (and earlier).

I feel helpless in the face of the hypocrisy of a president who, instead of visiting Palma and Cabo Delgado to offer condolences to the families concerned and to ensure that everything is done by the people who have had to flee, prefers to minimize the situation. Days later he opens a beer factory and today calls for prayer. Greater outrage and disrespect for one’s own people is inconceivable.

I hope that the reports they publish can help make a difference and mobilize our audiences and some of our politicians to step out of their comfort zone, put an end to their diplomatic excuses, show civil courage and act.

Michael Hagedorn, Lisbon