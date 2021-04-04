Have you seen sparrows Volunteers help draw the portrait of our common birds around us

As soon as the car is parked, the hot, dusty morning fills with lively chirping. Which is? “It’s a black-throated cliff [Emberiza cirlus]”Replies Carlos Santo without having to think too much. And where is she? “He sings in the air. In the steppes, as we call these zones, they mainly sing in the air. When they are there, they often don’t even see each other, ”says the biologist, one of the volunteers who contribute to the annual Census of Common Birds (CAC) by the Portuguese Society for the Study of Birds (SPEA). It runs until June 15th and better trained eyes and ears are always welcome, recognizes the person in charge of the project, Hany Alonso.