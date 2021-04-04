Half-brother of King Abdullah II. From Jordan under “house arrest” after coup movements in the Middle East

The Jordanian armed forces have publicly warned the half-brother of King Abdullah II against measures that threaten the “security and stability” of the Arab country. The target of the alert, Prince Hamza, meanwhile, said he was placed under “house arrest”, although this information was not confirmed by the Jordanian military, which nonetheless admitted that they were investigating the royal family member.

A security operation launched on Saturday is also believed to have resulted in the arrest of a former minister and former advisor to the monarch. According to the Washington Post, the number of arrests is two dozen.

Hamza, son of Queen Noor and the late King Hussein, had long been removed in contradiction to the current monarch and his successor, he said in a video message to the British BBC, which was under “house arrest” and whose existence was denied in any case Conspiracy against Abdullah II, son of Hussein and Princess Muna, implicated. In the same message, the prince accused the Jordanian regime of being corrupt and exposing the population to a system of personal and financial favor from the monarch.

An American source quoted by Reuters says anonymously that this would not be an attempted military coup, but the orchestration of a popular uprising with the support of important tribal figures in Jordanian society. Hamza was monitored by the security forces because of his contacts with tribal leaders who were dissatisfied with the regime of Abdullah II.

Another suspicious name is that of Bassem Awadallah, a former finance minister, a former advisor to King Abdullah II and a close figure to the Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia, however, declares its “full support” for Abdullah II. Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq and Qatar, along with other Arab nations, also side with the Jordanian regime.

Jordan is one of the most stable and developed nations in the Middle East, despite the scarcity of natural resources and the weight of millions of Syrian and Palestinian refugees. With ten million people, capital in Amman and a port on the Red Sea, the country has close ties with the United States, signed a peace accord with Israel in 1994, and escaped the worst upheaval of the Arab Spring with King Abdullah II in 2011 and 2012, to the government dismiss and promote a major overhaul of the Constitution.