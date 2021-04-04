Covid-19 in Portugal: four more deaths and 193 cases | Coronavirus

Portugal recorded four more deaths and 193 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. In total, the country has recorded 823,335 confirmed cases and 16,879 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) epidemiological bulletin published this Sunday.

The DGS data also shows 517 hospital admissions, five more than in relation to the last record. In the intensive care unit (ICU), on the other hand, there are fewer than nine hospitalizations, a total of 117. It is necessary to go back by October 9, when 125 patients were admitted to the intensive care unit in Portugal, to find a small number of those Hospitalization of beds occupied in these units.

Another 349 recovered patients have been reported, a total of 780,322 people who have recovered from the disease since March 2020. There are a total of 26,134 active cases of the infection, which is a decrease of 160 people.

According to DGS, the values ​​of the risk matrix are the same as on this Friday, as they are updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On that day, the R