Burma: Protesters paint pro-democracy messages on Easter eggs | Asia

Several protesters in Burma painted democratic messages and slogans on Easter eggs that they displayed this Sunday in yet another national protest against the February 1 military coup.

According to Reuters, the eggs contain messages like “Spring Revolution”, “We must win” and “MAH Street” – this in reference to the chief of the military junta, Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup against the de facto country leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other political leaders, arrested in the Asian country.

In a multiethnic country with many religious cults, eggs were displayed as a symbol of national unity during street protests and actions against civil disobedience that took place in several cities in Burma and attracted thousands of people.

In Rangoon, they were also distributed to neighbors and used as decorations for the doors and windows of the houses.

“I’m a Buddhist, but I joined this campaign because it’s easy to have access to eggs. It took me almost an hour to decorate mine, ”said a protester quoted by the Guardian. “I pray for the current situation in Burma so that I can return to democracy.”

“Easter is all about the future, and the people of Burma have a great future ahead of them in a federal democracy,” said Dr. Sasa, an international envoy from the deposed civil government, according to Reuters.

Protests against the military junta that took power in early February – alleged fraud in the November elections that won Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy and the army-affiliated Party for Solidarity and Union Development with reduced representation in the Assembly of the Union left – were in Burma practically every day.

However, the military, which ruled the country with an iron fist between 1962 and 2011, is unwilling to return power to the political leaders responsible for the democratic transition and will not allow new elections for a year.

In this sense, the repression by the security forces against opponents and street demonstrators has increased considerably in recent weeks.

According to the Association of Assistance for Political Prisoners (AAPP) – a group of Burmese activists who monitor arrests and victims of repression – the number of people who have died from soldiers since the protests began was 557 Saturday day at the end of the year.

Save the Children says there are at least 43 minors among the dead.

The AAPP also said that 2,658 people are currently being arrested by the authorities, including four women and one man interviewed on the streets of Yangon by the American television network CNN.