Brexit Museum: Eurosceptics ask for £ 1 million to tell an “epic story” United Kingdom
“Help us tell this epic story,” asks the Briton via his brand new website, the “Brexit” Museum, a project led by activists and important figures from the Eurosceptic universe of Great Britain and currently a not-for-profit company institution that wants to raise around £ 1 million (1.17 million euros) to explain and praise the process that led to the exit from the European Union at the end of January last year.